Carmel Valley’s Sky Deck opening postponed to 2021

Del Mar Highlands Town Center Sky Deck’s grand opening has been postponed from fall to February 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Sky Deck, located above Jimbo’s, will bring 10 dining destinations together under one roof with a central cocktail bar. An elevated outdoor “brewers’ deck” with a view will feature tasting rooms from Northern Pine Brewing, Rough Draft Brewing Company and Boochcraft Kombucha. The dining lineup currently includes Ambrogio15 (an Italian concept with locations in Pacific Beach and Little Italy), J at Sky Deck, Urbana Mexican Gastronomy, Understory, Kiin Extraordinary Thai, Zizikis Street Food (a Greek restaurant) and Le Parfait Paris.

The unique concept hopes to inspire locals and visitors to enjoy dining in a destination that encourages social gatherings under a rooftop skylight, inspired by El Nacional in Barcelona.