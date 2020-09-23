Del Mar to develop new water rate structure

Del Mar will begin the process of developing a new rate structure for its Clean Water Program.

The process of implementing a rate increase is expected to unfold over the next year, and will include a vote by Del Mar property owners.

During a Sept. 21 City Council meeting, city staff said rates needed to be raised because the current rates have not been sufficient to cover all the program’s costs. The city has been using the general fund to cover the remaining balance.

The current rate structure has been in place since 2008, according to city staff.

“This is an overdue reevaluation of the rate structures,” Deputy Mayor Terry Gaasterland said.

Gaasterland and City Councilman Dave Druker are going to work with city staff on outreach to residents and on the new rate structure.

A city staff report said that a 2019 review of water, wastewater and clean water rates showed that industry changes in storm water rates necessitated an analysis of the city’s Clean Water rates.

The Finance Committee will review the proposed rate structure during its October meeting, and then the City Council will consider the topic again during a January council meeting before staff begins additional public outreach, according to a city staff report.