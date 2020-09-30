Torrey Hills School field project completed

The Del Mar Union School District recently completed the upgrade of the gopher-plagued Torrey Hills School field.

The update involved the replacement of all grass with the installation of mesh and rock layers below it for gopher mitigation. A new baseball diamond was installed with a new backstop, bleachers and dugout areas. The infield was completed without a raised mound so it can be used for a variety of sports and a full soccer field can fit in the grass outfield.

The field renovation also included a new decomposed granite path around the field for the community to use for walking and running during non-school hours.

“We’re very excited,” said Chris Delehanty, director of capital programs. “It’s just another resource that kids and families across the district are able to use and will love.”

The field update included a new walking path. (Chris Delehanty)

The district began planning for the field upgrade last summer with input from Del Mar Little League as the Del Mar Heights School rebuild will result in the loss of one baseball diamond. The new Heights school design includes two backstops for tee-ball level little league fields.

The $860,000 project using Measure MM funding came in under budget by $65,000. The district also added gopher mesh on the kindergarten grass area to prevent gophers from moving into a new area. Delehanty estimates it will take two to three weeks to open the field, to allow time for the grass to become established.