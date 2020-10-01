Carmel Valley Library to reopen on Oct. 3

A dozen San Diego Public Libraries, including Carmel Valley, will reopen to the public in a limited capacity on Saturday, Oct. 3.

“Our libraries offer San Diegans a treasure trove of resources, whether its access to health information, distance learning, job searching or even just a book to pass the time, and we need them now more than ever,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “We’re reopening our libraries with health and safety as the top priority while also expanding digital access to give residents more opportunities as we get through this pandemic together.”

Library locations will reopen in a limited 25% capacity from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The facilities will close for cleaning from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily and frequently touched areas will be cleaned hourly and after each usage. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings, have their temperature taken and practice physical distancing when possible.

“Our libraries have been closed since March 13 and, although we have added pickup service and virtual programming, there is no substitute for welcoming patrons into our buildings,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “While we are offering limited services when we reopen, our staff will be working diligently to expand services as quickly and safely as possible.”