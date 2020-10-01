New library in Pacific Highlands Ranch faces delay

The new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library has been delayed.

Construction was slated to begin this fall, targeting a spring 2022 opening. According to Alec Phillipp, senior public information officer for the city of San Diego, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project during the permitting phase. The city has now completed the design stage and is working toward advertising for a contractor this fall. Construction is now anticipated to begin in late winter 2021.

The $26 million, 18,000-square-foot library is planned for the space across from the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park on Village Center Loop Road, tying into the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch center’s community green space.

The design by Hanna Gabriel Wells Architecture, who also designed the community center across the street, is meant to complement PHR’s look with white walls, alcoves, wood details and a standing seam metal roof. Inside, the library will feature reading nooks, workspaces for teens, a large community room and an idea lab/maker space for kids.

Outdoor elements include landscaping with lots of trees, a quiet courtyard with a water feature and a porch-like veranda space that connects to the Village green with a variety of gathering spaces and a children’s area.

