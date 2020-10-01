Playgrounds cleared to reopen

The state announced this week that outdoor publicly-accessible playgrounds will be allowed to reopen and county and city officials are hoping to have the yellow tape lifted from slides and climbers by this weekend.

New playground guidelines will go into effect Sept. 30, county officials said. They include:



The use of face coverings for everyone 2 years and older

Physical distance must be maintained between household groups, and children must be accompanied by a caregiver at all times

Visits should be limited to 30 minutes when others are present.

No eating or drinking in playground areas to ensure everyone wears a mask at all times.

Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.

The state also recommends that elderly individuals and other at-risk populations avoid playgrounds when other people are present.