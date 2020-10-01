Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Pump track to close for up to six months

The city will be installing a higher fence at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen Billing
Sep. 30, 2020
11:28 AM
The popular pump track at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park will close for up to six months starting Monday, Oct. 5 for the construction of a new fence.

The city will be installing the 12-foot fence around the perimeter of the track in an effort to improve security and discourage use of the track outside normal operating hours—neighbors have complained that people have used the track as late as 1 a.m. on the weekends. When the higher fence goes up, the operating hours will remain the same.

While the pump track will remain closed throughout the construction process, the skate plaza in the park will remain open for use.

Karen Billing

