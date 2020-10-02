Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Juvenile white sharks spotted off Torrey Pines State Beach

Torrey Pines State Beach, shown in 2016.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The sharks were about 6 feet long and were not behaving aggressively, officials said

By David Hernandez
Oct. 2, 2020
11:43 AM
Several juvenile white sharks were spotted swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach’s coast Thursday afternoon.

The sharks were seen near an area known as Bathtub Rock around 2:30 p.m. San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropay said state lifeguards reported that the sharks were about 6 feet long and not behaving aggressively.

State lifeguards posted signs to alert surfers and beachgoers to the sightings. A San Diego lifeguard warned beachgoers south of Torrey Pines State Beach.
— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

