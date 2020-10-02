Juvenile white sharks spotted off Torrey Pines State Beach
The sharks were about 6 feet long and were not behaving aggressively, officials said
Several juvenile white sharks were spotted swimming near surfers off Torrey Pines State Beach’s coast Thursday afternoon.
The sharks were seen near an area known as Bathtub Rock around 2:30 p.m. San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropay said state lifeguards reported that the sharks were about 6 feet long and not behaving aggressively.
State lifeguards posted signs to alert surfers and beachgoers to the sightings. A San Diego lifeguard warned beachgoers south of Torrey Pines State Beach.
— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune
