Amy Caterina withdraws San Dieguito board candidacy

Amy Caterina has announced her withdrawal from the race for San Dieguito Union High School District Board, Area 4. Caterina has been appointed to serve on the County of San Diego 2020 Independent Redistricting Commission and would be unable to serve in an elected capacity at this time.

Amy Caterina (Courtesy)

“I want to thank all of my donors and volunteers for their support,” said Caterina.

The remaining candidates for the seat include Michael Allman and Jane Lea Smith. Area 4 represents Del Mar and portions of Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch.

