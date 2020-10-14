Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
News

Amy Caterina withdraws San Dieguito board candidacy

Oct. 13, 2020
3:52 PM
Share

Amy Caterina has announced her withdrawal from the race for San Dieguito Union High School District Board, Area 4. Caterina has been appointed to serve on the County of San Diego 2020 Independent Redistricting Commission and would be unable to serve in an elected capacity at this time.

Amy Caterina
(Courtesy)

“I want to thank all of my donors and volunteers for their support,” said Caterina.

The remaining candidates for the seat include Michael Allman and Jane Lea Smith. Area 4 represents Del Mar and portions of Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch.

NewsLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement