One Paseo, Trust Restaurant donation to DMSEF helps purchase student chairs
Thanks to two generous donations to the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation, all Del Mar Union School District students are now sitting in style.
Due to a $13,375 donation from One Paseo and $10,000 from the Trust Restaurant Group, the foundation was able to purchase 2,800 stadium seats, one for every student who is attending school in person in the district, to use for outdoor learning and lunchtime. Students are also using the chairs as they space out for learning inside the classroom. All school PTAs contributed the remaining amount in order to complete the purchase.
