Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
News

Two designs for McGonigle Canyon Park to be shared at Nov. 10 meeting

The site for the future McGonigle Canyon Park in Pacific Highlands Ranch.
(Karen Billing)
Share

The City of San Diego and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Recreation Group are seeking feedback on design alternatives for McGonigle Canyon Neighborhood Park, a new five-acre neighborhood park planned for the corner of Solterra Vista Parkway and Caminito Mendiola in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The community is invited to participate in the recreation group’s next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom.

This is the second meeting to seek resident input and ensure San Diego’s newest neighborhood park meets the community’s recreational needs. At the meeting, two park designs will be shared reflecting the feedback collected at the September meeting. Input will be collected on the design alternatives to guide the design team in developing a preferred plan.

Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/92800357206. Meeting ID: 928 0035 7206 Phone: 1-(669) 900-6833.

To request updates on the park planning process, email Jonathan Avila at the San Diego Planning Department at JOAvila@sandiego.gov
More information is available at sandiego.gov/parkand-recreation/centers/recctr/ pacifichighlandsranch

NewsLocal NewsCarmel Valley News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement