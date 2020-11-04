Voting results so far for local school board races

As of press time, the San Dieguito Union High School District Area 4 race with one seat available remains tight with Jane Lea Smith currently in the lead with about 42% of the vote. Michael Allman has about 41% of the vote with only 137 votes separating him from Smith. Amy Caterina, who withdrew from the race, received 17% of the vote. In San Dieguito’s Area 2 (one seat available), which represents Carlsbad and Encinitas, Katrina Young has the lead with about 56 percent of the votes over Leslie Schneider, who has 44 percent of votes.

In the Del Mar Union School District race (two seats available), incumbents Erica Halpern and Gee Wah Mok are the top vote getters so far with 38% (12,046 votes) and 34% (10,846) respectively. Challengers Marianne Grosner received 15% and Kymberly van der Linden 14%.

Incumbent Dana King received the most votes in the three-person race for two seats on the Solana Beach School District board. King has received 9,514 votes or 34%. Current board President Julie Union received 30% of the vote with challenger Larry Rosen receiving 28%. Haidee Thesing, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, pulled in 7.5%.

— Results so far are unofficial.

