Authorities renew calls for help in locating Encinitas woman who vanished in 2013

Kimberly Jo Evans walked away from her home in Encinitas with a packed suitcase on April 30, 2013.

That was the last time her mother saw her. Evans, then 43, never returned.

Kimberly Evans vanished in 2013 after she walked away from her home in Encinitas. On Thursday, authorities renewed calls for help in finding her. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

On Thursday, the county Sheriff’s Department renewed calls for help in locating Evans and released an “age-enhanced drawing” of her created by a community member at the request of Evans’ mother. The department shared a video about the case.

“We believe Kim should have been located by now and share her mother’s concerns,” sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

He added that the department received “very little response from the community” in the past when it has appealed for information about Evans’ disappearance, as with other similar cases.

“So we’ve switched methods and are attempting to use videos and other more innovative ways to reach more eyes and ears to help family members reunite with there loved ones,” the lieutenant said.

Evans, a 5-foot, 6-inch an 110-pound woman with reddish brown hair and brown eyes, left her home on Azure Way wearing a green plaid blouse and green shorts. She did not own a cellphone or a car, and “had not been taking her medication,” the Sheriff’s Department said in 2015. The department did not elaborate on her condition.

Because Evans had left home for short periods from time to time, her mother waited two weeks to report her missing, according to a column by Fred Dickey in the Union-Tribune in August 2014.

According to the column, Evans left with a carry-on suitcase, a laptop, her passport and about $400 in cash. Most worrisome at the time was that she had not touched her checking account.

Seiver on Thursday said Evans, who used public transportation, was known to travel to Mexico, Ecuador and Puerto Rico, though detectives have no evidence she traveled outside of the U.S. after she disappeared.

Seiver asked anyone with information about her whereabouts call sheriff’s Detective Norman Hubbert at (858) 282-6330, the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

—- David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune