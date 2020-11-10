Anonymous $50,000 donation made to Toys for Tots

For the third year in a row, an anonymous donor has made a $50,000 donation to Toys for Tots. The generous philanthropist again selected Geppetto’s in Del Mar Highlands Town Center as the destination to shop for the gifts for children in need—Geppetto’s also added hundreds of toys to the donation haul.

On Nov. 5, Marines helped load up all of the toys into a truck and encouraged others in the community to give back in kind.

The Marine Toys for Tots program has provided Christmas hope and joy to economically disadvantaged children for the last 73 years. In 2019, San Diego County Toys for Tots distributed 231,602 toys and supported 64, 276 children. Due to the pandemic, people need Toys for Tots more than ever.

Geppetto’s owner Brian Miller with the Marines and a large Toys for Tots haul. (Courtesy)

The Toys for Tots campaign will accept donations through Dec. 18. To learn more visit toysfortots.org

