San Diego County officially falls into most-restrictive COVID-19 tier

The day many have dreaded for months has now come to pass. San Diego County fell to the most-restrictive level of the state’s COVID-19 reopening system Tuesday, Nov. 10, meaning that restaurants, houses of worship, movie theaters and other organizations must cease or significantly reduce their indoor operations by 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

In the state’s latest tier report, the region received an adjusted case rate of 8.9 per 100,000 residents, once again over the limit of 7. Taken together with last week’s score of 7.4, San Diego has now gone two consecutive weeks with out-of-bounds numbers that force it to fall to the lowest of the four levels included in the coronavirus risk-ranking system

As was the case last week, San Diego County did receive an adjustment that lowered its case rate significantly, just not enough to make the 7-case cutoff. For the most recent seven-day assessment period from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, local providers collectively performed 334 tests per 100,000 residents, significantly more than the statewide rate of 272. Exceeding the state testing rate dropped the county’s raw score 11.5 percent, from 10 to 8.9.

Though the county is able to request adjudication of the state’s latest numbers, a spokesman confirmed by email Tuesday, Nov. 10, that any such appeal would not change the need for businesses to begin complying with purple-tier rules at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

County officials will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today. Check back for updates.

— Paul Sisson is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune