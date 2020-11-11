Incumbents headed for reelection in council races; cities split on ballot measures

All incumbent council members who ran in Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas mayoral and council races are on pace for reelection, according to unofficial results from the county Registrar of Voters as of press time, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Del Mar will also have two new council members.

In ballot measures, Solana Beach and Encinitas voters appear headed in different directions on whether to allow cannabis businesses in each city.

Del Mar

Tracy Martinez continues to lead all other candidates in votes in the Del Mar City Council race, with Dan Quirk and incumbent Dave Druker rounding out the top three in the three-seat, at large contest. Del Mar Mayor Ellie Haviland and Councilwoman Sherryl Parks did not seek reelection.

Solana Beach

Incumbent council members David Zito and Jewel Edson, who both ran unopposed, will continue to serve. Lesa Heebner, who also ran unopposed, will be the new mayor.

Measure S, which would have allowed up to two cannabis businesses in the city, is headed for a resounding defeat. More than 60% of votes counted so far have been in opposition.

Encinitas

Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Councilman Tony Kranz and Councilwoman Kellie Hinzie all won reelection. Each of them hold double-digit percentage point leads over their challengers.

Measure H, which would allow up to four cannabis businesses in the city, also remains on track for a narrow victory, with a little more than half of voters saying yes.