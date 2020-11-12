Allman takes the lead in San Dieguito race

With 33,000 ballots remaining to be processed in San Diego County, the latest counts have resulted in a shift in one local school board race.

In the San Dieguito Union High School District Area 4 race, Michael Allman pulled ahead of candidate Jane Lea Smith when the latest batches of ballots were counted over the weekend. As of press time, Wednesday, Nov. 11, Allman now has 7,429 votes, leading Smith by 306 votes. Katrina Young has a decisive lead for the San Dieguito Area 2 seat, which represents the communities of Encinitas and Carlsbad on the board.

The incumbents continue to lead the way in both the Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District elections. Incumbents Dana King and Julie Union appear to have been elected to the two available seats on the Solana Beach School District board.

Erica Halpern and Gee Wah Mok, who campaigned together, were also the top vote-getters in the Del Mar Union School District race that included two other challengers.