Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
News

Sports car driver dies in fiery crash near Fairbanks Ranch Country Club

×
VIDEO | 01:39
Sports car driver dies in fiery crash near Fairbanks Ranch Country Club

The driver of a sports car died in a fiery crash on San Dieguito Road near the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club

The driver died in the wreckage on San Dieguito Road

By David Hernandez
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A 27-year-old man died Tuesday, Nov. 17, after his sports car crashed into other vehicles at high speed and burst into flames on a winding road near Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, San Diego police said.

Officers found the McLaren F1 on fire, with the driver trapped inside. San Diego firefighters put out the flames, but the driver died in the wreckage, police Lt. Duane Voss said.

The driver’s name was not released.

He was heading west on San Dieguito Road about 12:30 p.m. when he crossed double yellow lines to pass another vehicle on the two-lane road, Voss said. While making the pass, the driver of the sports car side-swiped the other westbound vehicle and lost control.

The car then struck an eastbound vehicle, and the impact caused the car to spin. An eastbound box truck then T-boned the car.

Video shot by OnScene TV showed what appeared to be a gray McLaren mangled and blackened on the side of the road in front of a furniture delivery box truck.

“The truck, which was traveling probably at road speed here — maybe 40 mph or whatever it is — coming down the grade here, probably didn’t even see the (sports car) because of the curves prior to the impact, so you figure that’s probably some pretty good speeds involved,” Voss told OnScene TV.

Voss said a passenger in the truck suffered a knee injury.
— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Updates:

7:32 AM, Nov. 18, 2020: This story was updated with additional information.

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach SunCarmel Valley News
David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement