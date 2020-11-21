North County households in need can find COVID-19 relief at Community Resource Center

As San Diegans face the economic impacts of COVID-19, Community Resource Center (CRC) has experienced an increase in demand for emergency shelter, rental and food assistance. In order to meet the growing need, the organization has enhanced its programs and will host a Week of Hope fundraising and awareness campaign beginning Friday, Nov. 27.

CRC has enhanced its programs to help meet the growing need:

New COVID-19 Rental Assistance in Carlsbad and Solana Beach: CRC has partnered with the cities of Carlsbad and Solana Beach to provide one-time grants to cover past due and future rent payments for eligible households financially impacted by COVID-19. Residents who have struggled to pay rent due to a loss of income or COVID-19 illness may be eligible for help. Learn more at crcncc.org/housing-assistance or contact CRC at housingnavigation@crcncc.org or (760) 300-3238.

Rental Assistance in Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside: CRC has partnered with the cities of Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside to provide rental support to cover short-term rental assistance, rental arrears and late fees, security and utility deposits, landlord mediation/advocacy, new move-in expenses and employment assistance. Residents must reside in the Encinitas, Carlsbad or Oceanside areas and meet other program requirements. Learn more at crcncc.org/housing-assistance or contact CRC at housingnavigation@crcncc.org or (760) 300-3238.

Food Assistance: CRC’s Food and Nutrition Center provides fresh produce and non-perishable foods to anyone in need of food through a contactless distribution at their center. For food assistance, visit 650 Second Street, Encinitas (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). For questions, contact CRC at (760) 753-8300.

Domestic Violence Shelter and Hotline: CRC continues to provide safe shelter, housing assistance, education, counseling and 24-hour domestic violence hotline for victims of domestic violence. For assistance, contact the hotline at (877) 633-1112.

CRC will host a Week of Hope campaign:

Community Resource Center’s Week of Hope will begin on Friday, Nov. 27 and conclude on Saturday, Dec. 5 with their drive-thru Holiday Baskets distribution of food and holiday gifts for those in need. During the Week of Hope, CRC will share videos highlighting stories of hope and help for community members in need. The community is invited to participate:

Watch and share CRC’s Week of Hope videos: Visit crcncc.org/weekofhope or text CRCHOPE to 41444.

Support Holiday Baskets: CRC’s 38th Annual Holiday Baskets will provide food, blankets and gift boxes to 1,100 households and seniors in need during a drive-thru distribution on Dec. 5. Individuals can help by donating to help fill the family gift boxes at: crcncc.org/holidaybaskets or text HOLIDAY to 71777.

Since residents first experienced shutdowns due to the pandemic, CRC has seen an increase in need for its housing assistance, food pantry, domestic violence hotline and shelter. From April to September of this year, individuals and families have received nutritious food through 7,645 visits to CRC’s pantry, a 42% increase compared to last year. The organization has also provided 44% more sessions for vital assistance with housing, benefits and counseling and received 53% more calls to its 24-hour domestic violence hotline, through which CRC offers critical resources. Those who are struggling right now are encouraged to reach out to CRC for assistance.

For more information, visit crcncc.org. — News release

