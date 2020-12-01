Del Mar native nominated for post in Biden administration

Del Mar native and 1981 Torrey Pines High School graduate Cecilia Rouse has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisors.

If confirmed, Rouse would be the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers in its 74-year history, according to the Biden-Harris transition team’s website.

Rouse, who received her bachelor of arts degree in economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard, is currently the dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. Before that, she served on the Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama administration and on the National Economic Council in the Clinton administration as a special assistant to Clinton.

Since joining the Princeton faculty in 1992, she has authored a number of noteworthy papers on economic policy.

Rouse has two daughters and is married to Ford Morrison. — Luke Harold