City of Solana Beach seeks volunteers to fill 16 vacancies on 5 Citizen Commissions
The City of Solana Beach is currently seeking volunteers to fill 16 vacancies among its five local Citizen Commissions. This is an exciting opportunity for Solana Beach residents to participate in their local government.
The City Council of the City of Solana Beach appoints Solana Beach residents to serve on local Citizen Commissions:
Budget & Finance
Climate Action
Parks & Recreation
Public Arts
View Assessment
Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as official members of these appointed bodies. Applications are being accepted until Jan. 19, 2021, 5:30 p.m. More information, applications, and contacts are available at cityofsolanabeach.org or at City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. 858-720-2400.
