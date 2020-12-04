Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
City of Solana Beach seeks volunteers to fill 16 vacancies on 5 Citizen Commissions

Solana Beach City Hall
(Staff photo)
The City of Solana Beach is currently seeking volunteers to fill 16 vacancies among its five local Citizen Commissions. This is an exciting opportunity for Solana Beach residents to participate in their local government.

The City Council of the City of Solana Beach appoints Solana Beach residents to serve on local Citizen Commissions:

 Budget & Finance

 Climate Action

 Parks & Recreation

 Public Arts

 View Assessment

Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as official members of these appointed bodies. Applications are being accepted until Jan. 19, 2021, 5:30 p.m. More information, applications, and contacts are available at cityofsolanabeach.org or at City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. 858-720-2400.

NewsSolana Beach Sun

