Lee Haydu selected for San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy board

Lee Haydu, a long-time activist and former mayor of Del Mar now living in Solana Beach, has been named to the board of the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy. The Conservancy’s mission is to preserve and protect the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, encourage recreation and mobilize public support.

Lee Haydu has joined the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy board. (SDRVC)

“We are honored to have someone with Lee’s background and experience on our board,” said Trish Boaz, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy executive director. “Her passion for our mission is undeniable.”

Haydu’s involvement in local Del Mar affairs began in 1984 when she served on the Del Mar Lagoon Committee. The committee’s purpose is to protect the San Dieguito Lagoon which meant that they had to protect the whole watershed. Out of these meetings came the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy.

Haydu served on Del Mar City Council starting in 2010 and was deputy mayor from 2012 to 2014 and served as mayor from 2013 to 2014.

In addition to raising her two daughters, over the years she has given countless hours doing volunteer work with their schools, and serving on local and regional committees, the most recent being the governor-appointed 22nd District of Agricultural Association Board of Directors. As a member of the board she served on several of its committees, including community relations, horseshows, sustainability and gun show policy.

She is currently a committee member of the Clean Energy Alliance Community Advisory Committee and, in 2018, she also founded the Take Action Group Indivisible Del Mar.

Haydu was an administrator for the popular San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy program “Exploring Our Sense of Place”, a seminar program that allows participants to experience the River Valley with excursions with lectures by experts.

“I’ve been interested and involved with the Conservancy from the beginning and decided now is a good time to be on the board,” Haydu said.

