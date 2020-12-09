Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
News

Solana Vista School reconstruction underway

Construction is in progress on the new Solana Vista School.
(Debra Schade)
By Karen Billing
Progress continues on the new Solana Vista School in Solana Beach. The updated campus on Santa Victoria will provide students with enhanced learning environments, preserve the play field and improve parking lot and traffic circulation.

The new school is set to open in August 2021 for kindergarten through third grade students. During the one-year construction, students are being housed at Skyline and Solana Highlands Schools.

A peek inside the school under construction.
(Debra Schade)

Karen Billing

