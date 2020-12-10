Pump track reopens with higher fence
The pump track at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park has reopened after being closed for about two months for the construction of a higher fence. The project, which began in October, was completed ahead of schedule as originally it had been estimated to take up to six months.
The city installed the 12-foot fence around the perimeter of the track in an effort to improve security and discourage use of the track outside normal operating hours, however, a neighbor shared a video of a group of track users scaling the new fence after hours over the weekend. The pump track’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Per the state’s regional stay-at-home order, parks remain open. Members of the same household are encouraged to maintain physical and mental health by safely going to a park —remaining socially distanced and wearing facial coverings. While the pump track is open at the park, under the new order, all playgrounds have been closed.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.