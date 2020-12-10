Pump track reopens with higher fence

The pump track at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park has reopened after being closed for about two months for the construction of a higher fence. The project, which began in October, was completed ahead of schedule as originally it had been estimated to take up to six months.

The city installed the 12-foot fence around the perimeter of the track in an effort to improve security and discourage use of the track outside normal operating hours, however, a neighbor shared a video of a group of track users scaling the new fence after hours over the weekend. The pump track’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Per the state’s regional stay-at-home order, parks remain open. Members of the same household are encouraged to maintain physical and mental health by safely going to a park —remaining socially distanced and wearing facial coverings. While the pump track is open at the park, under the new order, all playgrounds have been closed.

