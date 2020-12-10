Solana Beach Schools Foundation donates $85,300 to district

During a school year like none other, the Solana Beach Schools Foundation continues to work toward its mission of raising funds to bridge the gap between vital school needs and state funding to enrich the education of all students in the Solana Beach School District. The parent-led nonprofit focuses on raising funds for staff, technology and supplies for science, art, technology and P.E. classes, which this year are being taught almost entirely remotely.

Thanks to the generous support of local families and businesses, and the fundraising efforts of parent volunteers at each school, the Foundation will make its first quarter donation of $85,300 to the Solana Beach School District board on Dec. 10.

This year the foundation was fortunate to partner with local businesses—One Paseo made a $10,031 donation that will be used to enhance the district’s efforts to address COVID-19 related expenses.

“Since we launched the business partnership program in 2017, we have enjoyed tremendous support from our community business sponsors. The challenges of 2020 have made it even more imperative that we build upon that momentum and continue to grow the partnership program,” said Richard Bailey, chair of the business sponsorship committee. “Our fundraising efforts allow us to support the district in continuing Discovery Lab programs, such as STREAM, and provide needed educational tools for now and the future.”

Volunteers have also been getting creative about fundraising events.

“Our site presidents and their teams have been doing an amazing job turning our fundraisers into socially- distanced events,” said SBSF Board President Kim Criscuolo. “Our families are appreciative of the sense of community they are still able to have while raising money for Discovery Labs.”

Instead of their 62nd annual Halloween Carnival, Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary schools offered a socially- distanced “Halloween Carnival Hits the Road” house-decorating and contest. Twenty-five families volunteered their houses for viewing experiences that children could enjoy from their cars. The Halloween night activity raised $9,000. Due to the success of the event, organizers will also be holding a holiday lights event in December.

Additionally, local philanthropic organizations are stepping up with their support. The Del Sol Lions Club recently announced a donation to the Foundation of necessary bags and magnifying glasses to keep families safe with individualized student supplies.

To learn more about the foundation’s efforts, visit solanabeachkids.org.

