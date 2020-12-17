Frederick Schenk elected to lead San Diego Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates

Carmel Valley resident Frederick Schenk, a longtime partner with San Diego-based CaseyGerry, has been elected president of the San Diego Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

Schenk will serve a one-year term as president of the local chapter of ABOTA. An invitation-only national association, ABOTA is committed to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial and comprised of the country’s leading judges and trial lawyers.

According to CaseyGerry managing partner David S. Casey Jr., whose father David Casey Sr. was the second president of the San Diego chapter, the firm has an enduring history of ABOTA involvement – with five of its partners currently members. “We are proud to have our partner play such an important role in ABOTA and further our longstanding affiliation with this organization as it strives to elevate the standards of integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.”

An attorney with CaseyGerry since 1983, Schenk concentrates his practice on serious personal injury and products liability. Active in the community, he is past-president and a current member of the board of directors, 22nd District Agricultural Association (San Diego County Fair Board), past-president of the Civil Justice Foundation, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to defending consumer access to justice; past-president of The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center; and was appointed to serve on the American Association for Justice’s (AAJ) Robert L. Habush Endowment board of directors. He is on the AAJ’s board of governors, is a fellow with the National Academy of Advocacy and served on the board of directors of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Additionally, he is a recipient of the San Diego County Bar Association’s Community Service Award.

Schenk earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego and his bachelor’s degree from UCLA.

For more information, visit www.abota.org.