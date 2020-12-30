Solana Beach’s Dana Friehauf joins Santa Fe Irrigation board

New Santa Fe Irrigation District board member Dana Friehauf was sworn into her seat at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting. Friehauf represents Division 2, inclusive of a portion of Solana Beach.

A Solana Beach native, Friehauf brings over 30 years of experience in the field of water resources. She served as a water resources manager at the San Diego County Water Authority and oversaw the development of plans and policies to help ensure a reliable water supply for the San Diego region. Since her retirement in 2019, she has been attending Santa Fe Irrigation District board meetings to advocate for fair and equitable water rates for Solana Beach ratepayers.

Dana Friehauf

(Courtesy)

In the November election, she earned 66% of the vote over incumbent David Petree.

After being sworn in, Friehauf thanked the voters of Division 2 for their support and said she was thrilled and honored to represent the ratepayers.

“My goal is to continue outreach to the community, get their input and get their thoughts as we make some major decisions over the next four years,” Friehauf said. “I’m excited to be working with my fellow board members to collaborate and make sure we meet the mission of the district: providing a safe and reliable water supply.”

