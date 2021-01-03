Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Woman jailed on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Solana Beach home

Jade Janks was jailed after the man was found dead Friday in Nardo Avenue residence

By Teri Figueroa
SOLANA BEACH — 

A Solana Beach woman was jailed on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in her Solana Beach home, sheriff’s officials said.

Jade Sasha Janks, 37, was booked into custody Saturday morning, Jan. 2, a day after the man was found in the residence on Nardo Avenue, off Lomas Santa Fe Drive west of Interstate 5. The residential neighborhood sits a little more than a half-mile from the coast.

On Friday afternoon, Jan. 1, deputies went to the home to check the welfare of a man, said sheriff’s homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The circumstances led homicide detectives to take over the investigation. They obtained a search warrant and went into the home, where they found the man’s body.

Janks remained jailed without bail Saturday evening, Jan. 2.

Seiver did not say where she was arrested, nor did he release further details of the incident. The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.

— Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

