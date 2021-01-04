Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Bluff collapse narrows beach at Torrey Pines, serves as warning of ever-present danger

New Year’s Eve collapse called substantial; tides may not wash away debris for a week

By David Garrick
LA JOLLA — 

A substantial bluff collapse at Torrey Pines State Beach on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 has continued to partially block parts of the beach through the weekend, a state lifeguard official said Sunday, Jan. 3.

It will take roughly a week for tides and surf to slowly remove the debris from the collapse, said the official, who asked not to be identified by name. He said the debris blocks the beach at high tide.

KUSI aired video of the collapse, which showed several beachgoers running as the bluff collapsed, sending dirt onto the sand below. One person could be heard on the video yelling, “Did you guys see that!”

People walking on the beach, especially if they have small children with them, are encouraged to stay close to the water and far from the bluffs because collapses can come at any time.

There typically is a collapse along the beach about once every 30 days, but they vary in size and frequency, the official said.

Collapses are common in La Jolla, Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. A collapse in 2019 in Encinitas killed three people.

While collapses are the result on natural erosion, they are often spurred by rainstorms that loosen soil. Heavy rains hit San Diego on Monday, Dec. 28, three days before the Torrey Pines collapse.

— David Garrick is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

David Garrick

David Garrick has covered San Diego City Hall since early 2014 for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before that, he covered North County for 16 years for the Union-Tribune, North County Times and Pomerado Newspapers. Garrick graduated from Coronado High School and UC Berkeley and received a master’s in journalism from New York University. He spent his early newspaper career in New York City.

