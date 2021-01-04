Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Name of man found dead in neighbor’s home in Solana Beach released

The man was identified as Thomas Merriman, 64

By David Hernandez
SOLANA BEACH — 

Sheriff’s officials on Sunday, Jan. 3, released the name of a 64-year-old Solana Beach man who was found dead in a neighbor’s home on New Years Day.

Deputies found Thomas Merriman, 64, after they went to check on him at a home on Nardo Avenue, off Lomas Santa Fe Drive in a residential neighborhood a little more than a half-mile from the coast.

Homicide detectives had obtained a search warrant to enter the home, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

After Merriman’s body was found, a woman who lives at the home, Jade Sasha Janks, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder. She was held without bail.

Seiver said Sunday, Jan. 3, that Merriman lived on the same block.

The lieutenant said other aspects of the case, including how Merriman was killed, what led up to his death and a possible motive for the killing, were under investigation.

Seiver would not say whether deputies responded to a call and what time they went to the home.

— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

