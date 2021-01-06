PHR Rec group to select McGonigle Park design on Jan. 12

The third McGonigle Canyon Neighborhood Park design meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. At the meeting, the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Recreation Group is expected to take action on the draft park design and make a recommendation to the City of San Diego Park and Recreation Board for consideration.

The proposed $8 million park is on the corner of Solterra Vista Parkway and Caminito Mendiola, adjacent to the Del Mar Union School District’s future school.

The recreation group will be deciding between two plans that were presented in November. The “canyon and coastal” design of option A includes a pedestrian circular loop path around the park, comfort station, a children’s playground area, a large community pavilion and a shaded picnic area under a bosque of trees. At the center of the park is the large flexible turf area with a youth baseball/softball backstop, infield and dugouts, surrounded by trees. This design includes one lit tennis court, two pickleball courts and a basketball court.

The “community quilt” design of option B includes similar features to option A but instead has two multi-use hard courts. Within each court there is one tennis court, striping for two pickleball courts and two half basketball courts.

Both plans also include a parking lot with 45 spaces and a scenic overlook spot on the high point of Solterra Vista, looking out to the canyon.

At the Nov. 12 meeting, park designers heard requests for less open field space and more tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit zoom.us/j/91941536444 . Meeting ID: 919 4153 6444 Phone: +1 669-900-6833

For more information visit sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/recctr/pacifichighlandsranch or contact JOAvila@sandiego.gov.

