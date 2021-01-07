The year in protests

In 2020, locals took to the streets to raise their voices on issues that mattered most to them.

During the pandemic, people pushed back against restrictions and lockdowns, rallying to reopen San Diego and for kids to be able to play youth sports again.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25, there were protests across the county for racial justice. While most were peaceful, a May 31 protest in La Mesa turned violent and destructive after dark resulting in several businesses being looted and two banks burned.

In the San Dieguito Union High School District, students and parents held protests to demand a choice for letter grades, rallied against the continuation of distance learning, in favor of reopening schools safely and against the district’s reopening plan.

Students protested for San Dieguito to address racial inequities. (Courtesy)

In August, student members of Encinitas4Equality protested in front of San Dieguito Academy High School demanding that racism, diversity and inclusion are made a priority by the board, requesting a discussion at a board meeting. In December, new board member Katrina Young asked that they find room on a future agenda.

In October, a “Stand Up for the Heights” rally protested the lawsuit filed against the Del Mar Heights School rebuild by the Save the Field community group.