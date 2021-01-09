Volunteers sought for City of Solana Beach Citizen Commissions

The City of Solana Beach is looking for volunteers to fill 16 vacancies in its five local Citizen Commissions. The City Council appoints Solana Beach residents to serve on local Citizen Commissions, including Budget & Finance, Climate Action, Parks & Recreation, Public Arts and View Assessment. Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as members of the commissions. Applications are accepted until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Visit cityofsolanabeach.org or City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101 or call (858) 720-2400 for more information and applications.