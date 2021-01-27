Fall start planned for SR-56 bike path extension

Back in December 2018, the City of San Diego entered into a cooperative agreement with Caltrans to construct the missing segment of SR-56 bike path, improving safety and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists commuting between Interstate 5 and Interstate 15. The one-year construction had been expected to begin in fall 2020 but the project is still in the design phase. According to Caltrans, the estimated construction start date is fall 2021.

The 56 bike path is a 10.5-mile multi-use pathway that runs along SR-56 between I-5 and I-15. Where the trail comes through Carmel Valley, it has been named the Marvin Gerst Trail and the scenic stretch features separate dirt and paved pathways. Trailheads are located on Carmel County Road, Carmel Creek Road and El Camino Real.

The trail currently ends approximately 200 feet away from I-5.



(Karen Billing)

In its current configuration, the bike path ends at a dirt path approximately 200 feet away from I-5. The proposed project would extend the current bike path and go underneath I-5 at which point it will connect to the Old Sorrento Valley Road and the Coastal Rail Trail and I-5 North Coastal Trail.

As part of the agreement, the city will contribute up to $2.25 million for the construction of proposed improvement while Caltrans is responsible for implementing the project and the remaining project cost.