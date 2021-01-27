Sky Deck preps for a spring opening with all tenant spaces filled

With the addition of Glass Box, an Asian coastal-inspired kitchen and bar, the Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Sky Deck roster is now complete. Sky Deck, the restaurant collective with over 10 new culinary and cocktail concepts under one roof as well as an elevated outdoor Brewer’s Deck with tasting rooms, is gearing up for a late spring opening. The official opening has been delayed since last fall due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to have our collective restaurant partnerships complete and now prepare for opening,” said Tim Sullivan, property manager of Del Mar Highlands Town Center. “Together, these dining concepts create a one-of-a-kind destination.”

Glass Box will be the second restaurant location for the family-owned and operated restaurant group—they also own Zen Modern Asian Bistro in Carmel Mountain.

“We wanted to create a transparent dining experience because we think authenticity and integrity is important particularly when it comes to the type of food we are serving,” said Chef Ethan Yang. “The beauty of taste and art are synonymous, and we want to make sure our customers experience both.”

A rendering of Glass Box, which will be under the roof at Sky Deck. (Courtesy)

The design of the Glass Box includes a glass-encased restaurant setting under Sky Deck’s rooftop skylight, where diners can enjoy a chance to meet the sushi chefs at the raw bar while they will serve Yakatori, sushi, and other Asian coastal-inspired small bites. Omakase will also be available allowing guests to leave themselves in the hands of the chef for a customized meal.

Serving as its own destination within the 400,000 square foot center, Sky Deck’s tenant roster includes a central cocktail bar and dining concept known as Understory by Scott Slater; an outdoor Brewer’s Deck featuring Northern Pine, Rough Draft Brewing and Boochcraft Kombucha; and dining experiences from Ambrogio15, Urbana Mexican Gastronomy, Le Parfait Paris, J at Sky Deck, Craft House, Kiin Extraordinary Thai, Marufuku Ramen and Zizikis Street Food.