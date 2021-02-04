Registration to begin for Del Mar district’s Spanish immersion program

Del Mar Union School District’s Spanish immersion program will expand into the first grade this coming school year and welcome a new kindergarten class on a lifelong path toward biliteracy.

Two kindergarten strands began in fall 2020 at Del Mar Hills and Ashley Falls Schools with students receiving instruction in nearly every subject in Spanish as well as celebrating and understanding different cultures.

“This program is even better than what we thought it would be,” said DMUSD Board President Erica Halpern.

Looking ahead to the 2021-2022 school year, the district has scheduled parent information webinars on Zoom Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9 and March 3.

The program is available for children who are age eligible (turning 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2021). In order to apply for participation in the program, parents or guardians must attend one of the Spanish language immersion parent webinars. All DMUSD students will have equal access to the program via a lottery process, regardless of a student’s school of residence.

The webinars will include information about the long-term goals of the K-6 program, research supporting the benefits of biliteracy, the parent commitment requirement, application details, enrollment process and lottery information.

Applications will only be available once parents have attended a webinar and registration for all new students begins on April 12.

For more information about the Spanish Language Immersion Program, call (858) 755-9301 x 3697 or visit dmusd.org.

Dates, times, and links for the Spanish Language Immersion parent information webinars are listed below: