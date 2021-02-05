Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Two alleged harassment incidents reported to police in connection to Nextdoor posts

By Luke HaroldStaff Writer 
San Diego police said there were two incidents reported in connection with posts on social media site Nextdoor about alleged harassment directed at Asian residents in the Del Mar Heights neighborhood.

The first incident, on the 13500 block of Landair Road, was reported on Jan. 17. The caller said a black, four-door sedan drove by him and his wife, and someone inside yelled obscenities at them and threw a cup that had liquid in it at the caller’s wife, police said.

The second incident, on the 13000 block of Walking Path Place, was reported to police on Jan. 26 but had occurred the day before. The caller, who saw posts of related incidents on Nextdoor, said her niece was harassed by juveniles in a black hatchback, police said.

The people involved in both incidents did not want crime reports, police said, so police could not confirm the race of the callers.

Luke Harold

