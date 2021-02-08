Casa de Amistad executive director named ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2020

Nicole Mione-Green, the executive director of Solana Beach nonprofit Casa de Amistad, was recognized as “Woman of the Year” in state Assembly District 76, which is based in coastal North County.

Nicole Mione-Green (Courtesy)

“I was really happy to be recognized mostly because it was an honor to recognize the hard work of all the volunteers,” said Mione-Green, who has been with Casa de Amistad for about 15 years. “It was really a celebration of everybody’s hard work.”

Moine-Green was supposed to receive the award on the Assembly floor last March, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She instead received the award on Jan. 19 at a district office in Carlsbad.

The pandemic also forced a change in course for Casa de Amistad, which offers tutoring and other services to local students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We have about 193 online tutoring sessions going with about 165 students and 170 volunteers,” Mione-Green said. “It’s been truly amazing. It’s really wonderful to be able to continue the mentoring and academic support for our students.”

In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, many parents of students served by Casa de Amistad were out of work due to the many business closures mandated by public health orders.

“We were able to establish an emergency relief fund to help them with food, rent, any basic supplies that they needed,” Mione-Green said, adding that the organization raised about $100,000.

The nonprofit also had to put its work on hold before shifting to online services for the students it helps, many of whom have had to adjust to online learning due to school closures.

“I grew up in this local area, so the mission of Casa was especially meaningful to me,” Mione-Green said. “I know how hard it is to get through to these very competitive (colleges and universities).”

With the help of its volunteers, Casa de Amistad also offers preschool enrichment, college counseling, and math and science programs.

“Nicole’s dedication to improving the lives of children and teens in North County is what earned her this recognition as our Woman of the Year,” Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-Encinitas, said in a statement. “This pandemic has hit working families the hardest, deepening the need for the mentorship programs that Casa de Amistad provides. I’m grateful for community champions like Nicole, whose work creates meaningful opportunities for underserved students. She deserves to be celebrated for all she’s accomplished.”

For more information about Casa de Amistad, visit casadeamistad.org.