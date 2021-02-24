UC San Diego seeks patients to help test new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

UC San Diego is seeking patients to help test a new therapy that’s meant to slow Alzheimer’s disease and possibly improve memory, a goal that has proven to be one of the toughest challenges in medical science.

The treatment involves giving patients a genetically altered protein that is being tested for the first time in humans.

The protein is known as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which plays the dual role of preserving brain cells and stimulating cell growth. Scientists say that people with Alzheimer’s have diminished amounts of the protein.

A team led by Dr. Mark Tuszynski is using gene therapy to place healthy BDNF inside a harmless virus that will carry the protein to specific areas of the brain where it might have a therapeutic effect. The therapy is designed to focus only on degenerating cells to avoid triggering possible side effects, including seizures.

“We are hoping that the BDNF protein will slow down or stop cell death, literally build new connections between cells in the brain and, as a result, slow down memory loss or actually improve memory,” Tuszynski told the Union-Tribune.

He said he has successfully tested the therapy in rats, mice and monkeys. Such treatments frequently do not work in humans, and some animal experiments can have a negative effect, which is why human clinical trials begin with small numbers of people.

Tuszynski is running a three-year, Phase 1 trial that will test the safety and efficacy of the new therapy in 12 patients, with an additional 12 people serving as a control group. The study will focus on people who have Alzheimer’s or Mild Comparative Impairment.

“If in the first half of the study BDNF is shown to be safe in Alzheimer’s patients we will then go on to see if it is also safe in patients with even earlier stages of memory loss, patients with Mild Comparative Impairment,” Tuszynski said.

UCSD says that people interested in learning more about the trial should call Michelle Mendoza at 858-249-3015 or send email to alphastemcellclinic@ucsd.edu.

— Gary Robbins is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune