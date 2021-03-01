Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Bluff collapses in Del Mar; no one hurt

The collapse happened about 10 a.m. Sunday just north of Torrey Pines State Beach

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
DEL MAR — 

A bluff collapsed Sunday, Feb. 28, near a stretch of train tracks in Del Mar, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The collapse happened about 10 a.m. in an area just north of Torrey Pines State Beach, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies helped state park officials cordon off the area.

CBS8 reported that rescue dogs didn’t detect anyone beneath. Fox5 drone footage shows sandstone debris cover a large section of sand on the beach.

Bluff collapses, sometimes caused by natural erosion and other times by rain that loosens the soil, are not uncommon in north San Diego and areas of North County.

In August 2019, a collapse at Grandview Beach in Encinitas killed three women — a 35-year-old woman, her 65-year-old mother and her mother’s 62-year-old sister. Their family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in August against the city of Encinitas, the state and entities tied to a condo complex built on land that overlooks the state beach.

— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union Tribune

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

