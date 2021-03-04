SDUHSD to participate in National School Breakfast Week

To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast, San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) will celebrate National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) March 8-12, according to a SDUHSD news release.

Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. Fortunately, SDUHSD offers nutritious school breakfasts, complete with fruit and low-fat or fat-free milk, to ensure students are fueled for learning every school day. Distance learners are offered breakfast and lunch school meals, available for pick-up on Mondays and Wednesdays. School breakfast and lunch are also available daily for all in-person learners. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture allows all children to receive school breakfast and lunch at no-charge, without an application, so it’s an excellent time for families to give school breakfast a try.

The NSBW campaign theme, “Score Big with School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:

● Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math

● Score higher on standardized tests

● Have better concentration and memory

● Be more alert

● Maintain a healthy weight

School nutrition professionals and students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast from March 8-12 as the district celebrates NSBW with nutritious breakfast menu entrees. Students will “SCORE BIG” with three new tasty breakfast choices: Oatmeal Coco Chip Bar, Tortilla Wrapped Omelet, and Mini Banana Pancakes.

“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” said Marley Nelms, registered dietitian/nutritionist and the district’s director of nutrition services. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great-tasting, and appealing choices we offer.”

The “Score Big with School Breakfast” campaign is made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s.

For more information about SDUHSD’s meals, visit www.SDUHSDnutrition.com or www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.

— SDUHSD news release