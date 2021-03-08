State denies San Diego County districts’ reopening applications, causing frustration

The state denied at least two San Diego County school districts late Sunday, March 7, the chance to reopen their middle and high schools, even though the districts said they had received the county’s blessing to reopen.

San Dieguito Union High and Poway Unified had submitted applications to open their middle and high schools, even though the county has not yet reached the less-restrictive red tier, which is the state requirement for opening secondary schools.

Both applied through a special state exemption process that allows districts to reopen schools if they believe they had qualified as already “reopened” before the state issued new reopening rules in mid-January.

Dr. Naomi Bardach, lead of the state’s Safe Schools for All Team, denied both of the districts’ applications, the districts announced Sunday night, March 7.

“We are incredibly frustrated and angered by this arbitrary and uninformed decision, as the application had the full support of the San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, and her team, after a thorough review,” Poway Unified Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps and San Dieguito Superintendent Robert Haley said in similar messages to families Sunday night, March 7.

Phelps and Haley said they tried to appeal the decision, but Bardach told them the decision was final.

Bardach had told Phelps that she did not approve Poway’s application because Poway had to have plans to keep students in the same classroom groups with the same teacher for the entire day. The idea is to halt the typical middle and high school practice of having students switch classes during the day, to minimize potential COVID spread. It has become a common strategy in elementary schools.

But Phelps said that is impossible for middle and high school students because students have multiple teachers, courses and schedules. Other districts, such as Vista Unified, had shown earlier in the pandemic the difficulties of applying this cohort strategy to secondary schools.

San Dieguito was originally planning to open on Monday, March 8, to all students who said they prefer in-person learning. Haley said San Dieguito stands by its decision to expand reopening, is reviewing its options and will update families and staff later on Monday, March 8.

Poway Unified is sticking to its original plan to open middle and high schools the week of March 15, because the district is projecting that the county will reach the red tier by then. The district is hoping to open on March 17, the day after the county might learn it is assigned to the red tier.

Phelps added that the district has “worked tirelessly” to create safe reopening plans, including adding air filtration devices and upgraded ventilation systems in all of its classrooms and schools, establishing increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures and requiring social distancing and masks.

“We are confident our reopening plan is comprehensive and addresses all conditions and protocols as required by public health officials,” Phelps said.

Carlsbad Unified also applied to reopen its middle and high schools, but as of Saturday, March 6, the district said it was still waiting to hear back from Bardach. The district will receive a decision no later than Tuesday, March 9.

“Please know that we continue to advocate fiercely for our plan to be approved,” the district said on its website.

This story will be updated.

— Kristen Taketa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune