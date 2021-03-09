Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccine superstation to close Friday through Sunday

The Del Mar Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine superstation will close from Friday through Sunday, according to Scripps Health.

The closure is a consequence of a glitch in MyTurn (myturn.ca.gov), the state’s vaccine notification and scheduling system, which offered 1,800 more appointments at the Del Mar superstation on Monday and Tuesday than Scripps had planned to administer.

Rather than cancel those appointments, the health system honored them. But that left fewer doses for the rest of the week. Scripps asked the county for another 1,800 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to make up the difference but did not receive additional doses.

In addition to running the mass immunization site, Scripps also inoculates its own patients. That effort doesn’t use MyTurn, however, and has gone much more smoothly, according to Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps’s chief medical officer for clinical excellence and experience.

“We’ve done 78,000 vaccines on our (own) system — not one glitch,” Sharieff said. “This is a major problem.”

San Diegans with appointments on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Del Mar superstation will be rescheduled for next week and notified automatically through MyTurn. Many of them will get their shots on Monday, March 15, when the superstation reopens. A couple hundred people with Wednesday appointments will be rescheduled to Thursday, according to a Scripps spokesperson.

