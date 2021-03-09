Solana Beach School District’s Debra Schade wins Dede Alpert Award

Debra Schade, vice president of the Solana Beach School District board, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Dede Alpert Award for her significant contributions to public education.

Debra Schade (Courtesy)

Schade, a driving force behind the district’s COVID-19 testing program partnership with UC San Diego Health, was selected out of this year’s many nominees as part of the San Diego County School Boards Association’s Region 17 awards program. The Dede Alpert Award is named for retired State Senator Dede Alpert, whose legislative career in California focused heavily on education.

A longtime resident of Solana Beach, Schade has served on the school board for the past 19 years. Schade was recognized for her contributions as a school board member, California School Boards Association (CSBA) delegate, CSBA Region 17 Director, interim San Diego County School Boards Association president and the school district’s representative on the state Community Vaccine Advisory Committee.

“I am fortunate to be on this journey with incredible education leaders who are focused on students,” said Schade. “It is humbling to be honored with this award, which is truly representative of all of the great work school boards are doing in San Diego County and across California to help provide strong foundations for all students.”

Schade will receive her award at the 19th Annual “Honoring Our Own” Awards virtual event on Saturday, May 1. The online ceremony, co-sponsored by the Association of California School Administrators San Diego and Imperial County, or ACSA Region 18, and the SDCSBA, will air on YouTube and honorees will attend from home via Zoom.

“Dr. Schade’s commitment and passion for all students has only been accentuated with the current pandemic. Not only is she a fierce advocate for students in the Solana Beach School District, but she also looks out for students across the county and state,” said Jodee Brentlinger, SBSD superintendent. “We are fortunate to have her advocacy on so many different levels.”