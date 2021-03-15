Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Letting them play: Torrey Pines football is back

Torrey Pines High School football returned to the field on March 5.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
By Karen Billing
The Friday night lights were turned on once again for a rare March football match-up between Torrey Pines High School and Cathedral Catholic. The Dons dominated on their home field 41-0.

Being able to play football again meant teams underwent COVID-19 tests before the game, coaches and cheerleaders wore masks, in-person fans were limited and the game was live-streamed for people to watch from home.

In their shortened six-game season, the Falcons will next take on Carlsbad on March 19. Catch the livestream at torreypinesfootball.com

Cathedral Catholic quarterback Charlie Mirer completed 5 of 9 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
Torrey Pine' junior tight end Mason Hart.
Cheerleaders wore masks to root on the squad.
Junior Wyatt Gardner
Torrey Pines linebacker Marco Notarainni
Torrey Pines linebacker Marco Notarainni played both ways, finishing with eight carries for 36 yards and three receptions for 26 yards on offense.
Karen Billing

