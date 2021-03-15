Letting them play: Torrey Pines football is back

The Friday night lights were turned on once again for a rare March football match-up between Torrey Pines High School and Cathedral Catholic. The Dons dominated on their home field 41-0.

Being able to play football again meant teams underwent COVID-19 tests before the game, coaches and cheerleaders wore masks, in-person fans were limited and the game was live-streamed for people to watch from home.

In their shortened six-game season, the Falcons will next take on Carlsbad on March 19. Catch the livestream at torreypinesfootball.com