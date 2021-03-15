Letting them play: Torrey Pines football is back
The Friday night lights were turned on once again for a rare March football match-up between Torrey Pines High School and Cathedral Catholic. The Dons dominated on their home field 41-0.
Being able to play football again meant teams underwent COVID-19 tests before the game, coaches and cheerleaders wore masks, in-person fans were limited and the game was live-streamed for people to watch from home.
In their shortened six-game season, the Falcons will next take on Carlsbad on March 19. Catch the livestream at torreypinesfootball.com
1/6
Cathedral Catholic quarterback Charlie Mirer completed 5 of 9 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
2/6
Torrey Pine’ junior tight end Mason Hart. (ANNA SCIPIONE)
3/6
Cheerleaders wore masks to root on the squad. (ANNA SCIPIONE)
4/6
Junior Wyatt Gardner (ANNA SCIPIONE)
5/6
Torrey Pines linebacker Marco Notarainni played both ways, finishing with eight carries for 36 yards and three receptions for 26 yards on offense.
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
(ANNA SCIPIONE)
6/6
AKS_2929.jpg (ANNA SCIPIONE)
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.