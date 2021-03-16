Solana Beach School District picks fresh new logo

The Solana Beach School District has a new logo.

For many years, the district had used the logo of two kids walking to school, designed by former employee Carol Stallings. This year, Solana Beach was looking for a new logo that reflected its newly minted mission and vision statements: “Where learners find their voice, share their gifts and advance the world” and “Inspiring wonder and discovery in learning and life.”

After a community-wide call for submissions, the district received 41 designs and a committee narrowed it down to the final two. The board had the tough task of selecting the new logo at its March 11 meeting; picking between one from the Singh family and one created by Mary Tomlinson, a freelance graphic artist and former SBSD parent.

The board members liked the bright blue and yellow colors of Tomlinson’s logo, with circles of a cresting wave curling from behind a flying seagull. It was described as timeless, distinctive, classy and representative of Solana Beach’s coastal culture. Adjustments may still be made to the selected design and font.

The new logo will be used on all district communications as well as on their small fleet of vehicles. The logo is also expected to be added to the district office frontage on North Rios Avenue, which got a fresh coat of paint over the summer of 2020. A remodel of the district’s warehouse building on Cedros Avenue is also expected to begin this year.

