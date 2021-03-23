Del Mar Highlands adding 15 new tenants this spring

This spring Del Mar Highlands Town Center is welcoming 15 new retailers in addition to its highly anticipated The Sky Deck collective. The new tenants, including fitness offerings such as Title Boxing Club to more foodie options like Ike’s Love and Sandwiches, are a part of the center’s $120 million expansion that has been underway over the last few years.

The existing Club Pilates, The Dance Academy Del Mar, CeramiCafé and iTan, will also be unveiling new locations.

“We celebrate these new openings as part of the expansion at Del Mar Highlands Town Center,” said Tim Sullivan, property manager of Del Mar Highlands. “Customers can truly enjoy the day with us with a full array of fitness, dining, service, and necessity destinations. Each new retailer adds to the one-of-a-kind experiences to be had at the center, from day to night.”

Iceskimo is now open in Del Mar Highlands. (Rob Andrew)

Iceskimo is one of the first of the new dining destinations to open its doors, serving up artisan snow and desserts near the center’s pop jet fountain. Zizikis Street Food, a fast-casual restaurant dishing out modern Greek street food, has also opened above Jimbo’s.

Dining locations slated for spring include Micheline’s Pita House, a fresh Mediterranean fast-casual concept out of Solana Beach, and Xin Chao, a Vietnamese Eatery offering savory Vietnamese cuisine. Along with Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, Micheline’s and Xin Chao will be opening close to Rubio’s and Jamba Juice.

Ceviche Craft, an authentic Latin American-inspired ceviche and seafood spot, will also open by the pop jet fountain, next to Pokewan.

The new upper level of the center will feature a lineup of new fitness offerings including StretchLab, Title Boxing Club and Row House as well as a new coffee and wine bar, Breakers Coffee + Wine. The new CeramiCafé, iTan and Club Pilates locations will all be nearby.

Title Boxing Club will open this spring in Del Mar Highlands Town Center. (Courtesy)

Stretch Lab is a unique wellness concept offering customized assisted stretch-sessions—they currently have a location in Solana Beach. Title Boxing Club offers boxing workouts and Row House (also in Solana Beach) combines rowing intervals and floor-based strength exercises with music-driven group classes.

The new Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center will be opening its first North County location providing medical spa services, beauty and aesthetic treatments like CoolSculpting and Botox, and Lulu Nails will offer a manicure and pedicure experience to the newest south end of the center. Salted Barber will be a brand-new barber concept providing haircuts and grooming services in a beach and surf-style setting.

Atelier Optica will provide a full-service optometry destination while Dirty Dogs and Meow will provide dog grooming, self-serve washing facilities as well as healthy pet food, organic treats and more.

Del Mar Highlands Town Center also plans to open its highly anticipated The Sky Deck in late spring, with 13 new and unique culinary, cocktail, and craft beer concepts under one roof.

The full roster of dining options includes a central cocktail bar and dining concept known as Understory by Scott Slater; an outdoor “brewer’s deck” featuring Northern Pine, Rough Draft Brewing, and Boochcraft Kombucha; and dining experiences from Ambrogio15, the Milano pizza experience; Urbana Mexican Gastronomy; Le Parfait Paris; J at The Sky Deck; Craft House; Kiin Extraordinary Thai; and Marufuku Ramen.

