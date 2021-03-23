Del Mar students get creative for this year’s Jogathon fundraiser

The Jogathon is the most important fundraiser of the year for the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation, supporting specialized, credentialed teachers in science, technology, art, music and science (STEAM+) across the Del Mar Union School District.

Students took a hike as a Jogathon activity.

In this unusual year, the foundation took a new approach to the annual fundraiser. From March 1 through April 2, all students (both in person and Launch) could log fundraising minutes doing any activity that keeps them moving such as running, biking, practicing a sport or doing yoga. Students will also have Jogathon during their PE classes sometime during the weeks of March 22 to April 2.

So far, the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation has already raised $410,000 toward its goal of $728,000.