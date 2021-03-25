Kristin Gibson resigns from San Dieguito school board

Trustee Kristin Gibson has resigned from the San Dieguito Union High School District board for personal reasons. Gibson’s resignation was made effective March 19 and the board now has 60 days to determine how to fill her post, either by special election or through the appointment process. Her term expires in 2022.

“This was an extremely difficult decision due to an increase in family commitments that prohibit me from dedicating the necessary time and energy to serving as a trustee, particularly during this time of the pandemic that is demanding such unprecedented and extraordinary effort from educators,” wrote Gibson in her resignation letter to San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Paul Gothold. “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve our children and our community as a member of this Board. I have dedicated my life to education, and will continue to do so.”

Gibson, a SDUHSD parent and an educator who is a faculty member at San Diego State University’s School of Teacher Education, was elected to the board in 2018, representing the communities of Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch in the district’s area 5. She had previously served two terms as a trustee in the Del Mar Union School District.

According to an announcement from the district, SDUHSD Board President Maureen Muir, on behalf of the rest of the board, thanked Gibson for her service and dedication to the students and staff of SDUHSD.

The appointment process to fill a vacant board seat has been used by neighboring school districts to avoid the expense of a special election. The board may interview the candidates at a public meeting and select its new board member by a majority vote.

The district has requested that all questions or comments about the process be directed to the board secretary at superintendent@sduhsd.net.

