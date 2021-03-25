Solana Pacific First Lego League team takes top honors in tournament

The Brainy Builders, a First Lego League team comprised of a group of skilled 6th graders from Solana Pacific School, competed in a virtual 2021 So Cal FLL RePlay qualifier tournament March 6 and won first place in robot design and the highest score in the robot game. Their innovation project was to help online students be more active by making fun gamified obstacle courses using simple equipment that can be used indoors or outdoors. Their idea came to life with a donation of 165 buckets from Dixieline and the purchase of the other supplies by the Solana Beach School District which were distributed to all of the 6th grade online scholars.

The team is looking forward to competing in the virtual So Cal championship in early April.

(Courtesy)